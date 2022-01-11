comscore

Last Updated 11.01.2022 | 12:20 PM IST

Lata Mangeshkar admitted to the ICU after testing positive for COVID-19

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

India has witnessed a rapid spread in the COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks with an added threat of the Omicron variant. Several celebrities from the film industry have also been testing positive for the virus. Singer Lata Mangeshkar is the latest to have tested positive for the virus. The legendary singer has been admitted to the ICU after her diagnosis.

Lata Mangeshkar’s niece Rachna confirmed that the singer has tested positive for the virus and has mild symptoms. Owing to her age, the 92-year-old has been admitted to the ICU and will be kept under observation.

Meanwhile, India is seeing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases with the trends indicating a third wave of the pandemic in the country. On Monday, India registered a total of 1,68,000 positive cases. With an alarming rise in the cases, several state governments have announced strict restrictions and implemented partial lockdown.

