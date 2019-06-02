Lara Dutta to make her digital debut with Hotstar’s 100

Actress, producer and former beauty queen Lara Dutta is all set and raring to go with her new venture. We have not seen her on screen much, especially after her marriage with Mahesh Bhupathi and birth of her daughter. She did a cameo in Emraan Hashmi’s Azhar and Welcome To New York starring Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Johar and had also turned a reality show judge for a dance programme. Now, the latest news on the actress is that she will be making debut on Hotstar.

Lara will be seen in the Hotstar’s special series 100 and this will mark her debut on this OTT platform. Her fans are pretty pumped to see her on screen after so long. More details about the show are awaited.

Meanwhile Lara keeps posting pictures with her daughter on social media and it is clear that she is very happy on personal front with her family.

