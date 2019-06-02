Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 03.06.2019 | 11:28 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

Lara Dutta to make her digital debut with Hotstar’s 100

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress, producer and former beauty queen Lara Dutta is all set and raring to go with her new venture. We have not seen her on screen much, especially after her marriage with Mahesh Bhupathi and birth of her daughter. She did a cameo in Emraan Hashmi’s Azhar and Welcome To New York starring Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Johar and had also turned a reality show judge for a dance programme. Now, the latest news on the actress is that she will be making debut on Hotstar.

Lara will be seen in the Hotstar’s special series 100 and this will mark her debut on this OTT platform. Her fans are pretty pumped to see her on screen after so long. More details about the show are awaited.

Meanwhile Lara keeps posting pictures with her daughter on social media and it is clear that she is very happy on personal front with her family.

Also Read: Lara Dutta shares a sweet post about her wedding anniversary with Mahesh Bhupati

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Hardik Pandya - Koffee With Karan…

A jury member thought Priyanka Chopra was…

Here's why Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati is…

Esha Gupta turns judge for dance reality show

Lara Dutta takes it international with…

Box Office: Welcome To New York Day 15 in…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification