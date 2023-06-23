comscore
Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi starrer Barsatein to premiere on July 10

Just a few weeks ago, Sony Entertainment unveiled the promo of Barsatein, a unique love story between an arrogant businessman and his employee.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Kushal Tandon, who is known for shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behena Hai and Beyhadh, is all set to return to television fiction shows with Barsatein. The show will also feature him alongside Shivangi Joshi aka Naira of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame, for the first time. While in the earlier promo we got a glimpse of the chemistry we will get to see between these two characters, recently the channel unveiled the release date of the show as July 10.

Furthermore, it is also being said that Barsatein will be airing on Sony Entertainment Television at 8 pm. Along with the announcement, the makers also unveiled another promo showcasing glimpses of the characters essayed by Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon. Shivangi is expected to play the role of a journalist named Aradhana who works for the arrogant Casanova Reyansh. The latest promo showcases how much Aradhana dislikes Reyansh for his arrogance, flirtatious attitude, and pride.


In an earlier interview with ETimes, Shivangi had opened about her character in the upcoming show saying, "In my new show, I play Aradhna, a journalist. She is optimistic, strong-headed, and determined to achieve her goals in life. She works for Reyaansh (Kushal Tandon's character) and the plot revolves around how girls fall for boys who generally break their hearts. He is not a bad guy but tends to break their hearts. I am quite looking forward to this role. It is very different from the kind of roles I have played in my earlier roles."

Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, Barsatein will premiere on July 10 and will be airing from Monday to Friday at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment.

Also Read: NEW SHOW ALERT! Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi come together for a new romantic show called Barsatein

