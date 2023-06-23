A single dialogue from the upcoming film Adipurush has ignited a heated controversy, resulting in the ban of all Hindi films in Nepal. The dialogue in question refers to Sita as "India's daughter," which has raised concerns over Nepal's sovereignty and sparked outrage among Nepali officials and citizens alike. However, the Nepal court has reversed the ban on the Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer.

Adipurush receives green light: Nepal court clears the way for Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer’s screening

For the unversed, Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah swiftly announced the ban, emphasizing the film's potential threat to Nepal's independence. In a defiant statement, Mayor Shah declared his willingness to face any consequences, firmly asserting that he will not permit the screening of Adipurush in Nepal.

Citing the dialogue as a matter of national importance, he believes it directly affects Nepal's sovereignty. However, the Patan High Court has issued a temporary order stating that films approved by the censor board should not be obstructed from screening.

On the other hand, Bhaskar Dhungana, President of the Nepal Motion Picture Association, informed the media that the petitioners are eagerly awaiting the court's written order. He expressed relief over the court's decision, announcing that all movies that have obtained permission from the censor board will now be screened without hindrance.

Directed by Om Raut and backed by T-Series, the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer was released worldwide on June 16. The ensemble cast of teh film also features Saif Ali Khan, Devdatta Nage and Vatsal Sheth.

