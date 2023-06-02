The show will be exploring this unique pair on the small screen for the first time and it will be airing on Sony Television.

It seems that several channels have been of late going on a revamp mode with many new shows being launched. Sony Entertainment has launched a new show with a romantic twist and that too with a never-seen-before pair. The recent promo of this series, titled Barsatein (Rains), features Shivangi Joshi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame as well as Kushal Tandon of Beyhadh fame.

NEW SHOW ALERT! Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi come together for a new romantic show called Barsatein

Readers would recall that Shivangi Joshi ruled audiences in hearts as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai whereas Kushal Tandon created waves in number of his shows including Beyhadh and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. However, while neither of the actors have shared screen space in the past, fans have expressed their excitement about seeing a new pair onscreen.

The promo of Barsatein released earlier today, where we can see Kushal Tandon in a well-suited look walking down the streets amid pouring rain whereas Shivangi Joshi, dressed in simple Indian attire, like an independent working woman, trying to catch hold of a cab as she tries to balance her umbrella. However, Kushal gets into the cab that Shivangi stopped without a mere apology and takes off, leaving Joshi fuming over his rude behavior.

The promo received a lot of love from audiences who are keen on seeing this pair onscreen. “Wow..kushal and shivangi..nice pair” said one of the fans. As many of them can’t wait to see them come together they expressed, “So excited… my favourite two in one frame”. Yet another fan added, “Excited for this onscreen jodi with their beautiful nok jok and amazing chemistry full of twist.” “Can't wait” and “Shivangi and kushals chemistry <3” were a few other comments that dominated the comments section.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and marks the comeback of Kushal Tandon on the small screen after six years. Whereas Shivangi Joshi was recently seen in a special appearance in the recently launched show Bekaboo as Rajpari Devlekha.

