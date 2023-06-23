Isha Talwar is known for starring in Mirzapur season 2 and will now be seen in season 3

Isha Talwar is all set to star in Sony LIV’s upcoming web series titled Chamak. The show aims to showcase the life and journey of musical artistes from Punjab and what all they go through while creating some iconic numbers.

Isha Talwar to star in Sony LIV’s Chamak, a web series exploring Punjab’s music industry

An official press release describes the show saying, “Chamak takes viewers on a rollercoaster ride through the glitz and glamour of Punjab’s music scene, providing an authentic glimpse into the triumphs, trials, and tribulations faced by talented individuals seeking to make their mark in the industry. With Isha Talwar at the helm, the show is set to showcase the raw emotions, intense passion, and unrelenting dedication of artists as they navigate the high-stakes world of fame and fortune. Chamak aims to unravel the story of one of the highest grossing music industries in the world which is set in Punjab. No Indian wedding is complete without a Punjabi number and often Punjabi music sets the tone in all the parties, but what’s interesting is to get a glimpse of how artists navigate their way in big industries.”

Sharing her reaction at bagging the show, Isha Talwar said in a statement, “I am happy to play a girl-next-door and be a part of Chamak, a web series that delves into the nitty-gritties of the Punjabi music industry. This show goes beyond the glitz and glamour to explore the artists’ journey and their complex relationship with fame. It’s very close to my own journey in many ways. I am quite thrilled that I learnt how to play the Dhol for this one!” Isha is known for starring in Mirzapur season 2 and will now be seen in season 3. She is also a part of Rohit Shetty's cop web show Indian Police Force.

Chamak is directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan. He is known for making some successful Punjabi movies like Jatt James Bond, Sardarji and Sardarji 2. He was also one of the directors on Netflix’s show Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.

Chamak will be streaming on Sony LIV from August.

Also Read: Isha Talwar expresses excitement on being a part of Rohit Shetty’s The Indian Police Force; says, “I had never imagined that I would be part of the cop stories universe”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.