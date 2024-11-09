Written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, the film is being produced under the banner of Colour Yellow Productions.

Kriti Sanon is unquestionably owning 2024, with a string of standout performances that have solidified her place as one of Bollywood’s most versatile and in-demand actors. Her remarkable run this year is far from over, as she gears up for yet another highly anticipated project, Tere Ishk Mein. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film promises to be a major highlight of Kriti's 2024 slate.

In Tere Ishk Mein, she will share screen space with Dhanush, and fans are already buzzing about the on-screen chemistry between the two acclaimed actors. The pairing has created a palpable excitement, with many eager to see how the duo brings their characters to life under Rai’s direction. For the same, she has begun preparations.

With the film was supposed to commence production in October 2024 and a theatrical release planned for 2025, the anticipation for Tere Ishk Mein is already palpable. Written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, the film is being produced under the banner of Colour Yellow Productions.

