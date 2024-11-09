The series promises a gripping, edgy narrative set against the backdrop of a fantastical kingdom with bloody action and spectacular visuals.

Aditya Roy Kapur starts shooting for the highly anticipated epic fantasy drama, Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom, helmed by the visionary duo Raj & DK. Known for pushing creative boundaries, the celebrated filmmakers are taking on their most ambitious project yet with Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom, which promises a grand scale and powerful storytelling.

EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Roy Kapur kicks off Raj & DK’s Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom’s shoot with action sequence

Sources close to the actor tell Bollywood Hungama that Aditya will soon be filming a massive action sequence at a location in Mumbai. Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom has been generating significant buzz for its scale right from its announcement, for its grandness and an impressive cast led by Aditya himself.

For the project, Netflix has teamed up once again with creator duo Raj & DK to bolster their creative partnership for its first action-fantasy series, Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom. For this ambitious project, Raj & DK have partnered with director Rahi Anil Barve and long-time collaborator Sita R Menon, under their production company, D2R Films. The series promises a gripping, edgy narrative set against the backdrop of a fantastical kingdom with bloody action and spectacular visuals.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s last project, The Night Manager, was a record-breaking success, solidifying his position as a powerful talent in the industry. The series not only received critical acclaim but has also earned a nomination for Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards this year.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.