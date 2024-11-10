Following the success of Kalki 2898 AD, director Nag Ashwin is reportedly working on a major female-led project. The filmmaker is said to be in talks with actress Alia Bhatt for the role. According to a report in Mid-Day, Alia is a perfect fit for the part and is preparing to take on another large-scale pan-India film after SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Alia Bhatt to collaborate with Nag Ashwin for emotional, empowering female-led drama; Report

Although there has been no official confirmation, a report suggests that Nag Ashwin is in talks with Alia Bhatt for a major female-led project. A source close to the production shared that both Ashwin and Alia are excited about the collaboration. While the details of the story remain under wraps, the source mentioned that the role is tailor-made for Alia, known for portraying strong female characters. The script, focused on a powerful female lead, is said to require emotional depth and intensity, tackling themes of resilience and empowerment in a contemporary setting.

The source said, “Ashwin has crafted a script focused on a powerful female lead—a character that demands emotional intensity and depth which is tailor-made for Alia. While the storyline remains a closely guarded secret, the narrative would tackle themes of personal resilience and empowerment in a unique, contemporary setting.”

The untitled project is being produced by the Hyderabad-based production house, Vyjayanthi Films, and is expected to begin production in the second half of 2025.

Alia is currently filming Alpha with Sharvai Wagh, which marks YRF's first female-led film in its expansive spy universe, which includes titles like Pathaan, War, and Ek Tha Tiger. Her collaboration with Nag Ashwin, known for his meticulous attention to detail and creative vision, is a significant step forward in her career.

The film is expected to be another grand production, following Kalki 2898 AD, with Vyjayanthi Films reportedly sparing no expense to ensure top-notch production values.

