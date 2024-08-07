With the film slated to commence production in October 2024 and a theatrical release planned for 2025, the anticipation for Tere Ishk Mein is already palpable.

The much-awaited reunion of director Aanand L Rai and actor Dhanush, following the blockbuster success of Raanjhanaa, is taking shape with the potential addition of Kriti Sanon to the cast of their upcoming romantic epic, Tere Ishk Mein. Launched a year ago with a grand announcement featuring AR Rahman as the music composer and Irshad Kamil as the lyricist, the film has been shrouded in mystery regarding its cast. However, a report reveals that Kriti Sanon is in the final stages of negotiations to share the screen with Dhanush in this musical love story.

Kriti Sanon in advanced talks for Dhanush – Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein: Report

A source close to the development shared with Pinkvilla, “Kriti was impressed by the narration she received from Aanand L Rai a few months ago. She is particularly drawn to the complexity of her character and the transformative journey she undergoes in the film. While she has verbally agreed to the project, the final paperwork is expected to be completed within the next two weeks.”

The source further hinted at another pivotal role in the film, stating, “Similar to the impact of Abhay Deol’s character in Raanjhanaa, Tere Ishk Mein also features a substantial role for a male actor. The makers are currently in discussions with multiple actors and will finalize the casting soon.”

With the film slated to commence production in October 2024 and a theatrical release planned for 2025, the anticipation for Tere Ishk Mein is already palpable. Written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, the film is being produced under the banner of Colour Yellow Productions.

