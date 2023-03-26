comscore

Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu starrer The Crew begins shoot

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

One of Kriti Sanon’s upcoming projects is The Crew. The movie will see her teaming up with much senior actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. The actress is here to increase the excitement as she has begun filming The Crew, while her admirers are eagerly awaiting more about her involvement in the picture.

On Saturday, Kriti took to Instagram and shared a picture of a clapboard along with a warm message. She wrote in the caption, “New beginnings!!! Toooooo excited for this one! The feeling of a new story, a new character.. this journey will be a memorable one! @rheakapoor @ektarkapoor @rajoosworld @anujdhawan13 Butterflies dancing in my stomach Wish me luck guys! Missing my girl gang.. @kareenakapoorkhan @tabutiful.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)


Ekta Kapoor, the producer of the film, also posted a video on Instagram, announcing the commencement of the shoot. Sharing the video, she captioned, “The crew begins !!! Best of luck to d crew! Happie bday @kapoor.sunita my fav kapoor n JAI MATA DI ! #navratri mein Shubh arambh @rheakapoor @kareenakapoorkhan @kritisanon @tabutiful @rajoosworld.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)


Rhea Kapoor also shared the clipboard of the film and wrote, “Is this real life!?

Day 1. On @kapoor.sunita birthday with my Nani’s blessings! Happy birthday mommy I couldn’t be here without you! i love you!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)


The story of The Crew follows three women who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies. Eventhough Kriti has begun with the shoot, Kareena and Tabu's are yet to start.

Kriti was recently seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada opposite Kartik Aaryan. Apart from The Crew, she will also be seen in Adipurush opposite Prabhas and the action film Ganapath opposite Tiger Shroff that is slated to release on October 20, 2023. The actress will also be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in an untitled film under Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films banner.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon and Jr NTR share screen for the first time as they collaborate for an ad film, watch

More Pages: The Crew Box Office Collection

