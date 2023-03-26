comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.03.2023 | 10:57 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Shehzada Pathaan Bholaa Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Bholaa gets ‘UA’ certificate from CBFC; Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer to have a run time of 2 hours 24 minutes

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Bholaa gets ‘UA’ certificate from CBFC; Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer to have a run time of 2 hours 24 minutes

en Bollywood News Bholaa gets ‘UA’ certificate from CBFC; Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer to have a run time of 2 hours 24 minutes

Bholaa is directed by Ajay Devgn and is set to release in cinemas on March 30, 2023.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The highly-anticipated film of actor Ajay Devgn, Bholaa, is all set to hit theatres. Besides headlining the project, Devgn has also donned the hat of the director for the fourth time. The ensemble star cast of the film includes Tabu, Amala Paul, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. It is jointly produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films and Dream Warrior Pictures. Now, the runtime and other details of the film are out now.

Bholaa get ‘A’ certificate from CBFC; Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer to have a run time of 2 hours 24 minutes

Bholaa gets ‘UA’ certificate from CBFC; Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer to have a run time of 2 hours 24 minutes

The Ajay Devgn starrer has received an ‘UA’ certificate from the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) while its runtime is 144.49 minutes: seconds with the first half being 1 hour, 18 minutes, and 56 seconds long. The forthcoming action-thriller is slated to release on March 30, 2023.

For the unversed, Bholaa is an official remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2019 release Kaithi. Bholaa will be a visual treat for the viewers as it features a high-octane bike-truck chase sequence of six-minutes, and the actor-turned-director himself had confirmed the same a few days back with a social media post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AJAY DEVGN FFILMS (@adffilms)

Speaking of the upcoming action-thrillers’ performance, trade veteran Taran Adarsh told Bollywood Hunagama, “There is indeed sufficient buzz and it’s the next big thing in the first quarter of 2023. All eyes are on Bholaa right now. It’ll hopefully cater to urban centres as well as the mass circuits. The trailer is really good and I love the posters of the film. It reminds me of the hand-painted posters that we used to have back in the 70s.”

Also Read: Bholaa stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu to kick off second schedule of Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha in April

More Pages: Bholaa Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sukesh Chandrashekhar pens yet another love…

Bholaa gets ‘UA’ certificate from CBFC; Ajay…

Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu…

Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum…

Salman Khan brings Pooja Hegde in place of…

Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification