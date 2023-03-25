Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his highly awaited film Bholaa. It is all set to arrive in cinemas in less than a week, on Thursday, March 30, and there’s significant buzz around it. Once the big-budget action entertainer is out, the superstar won’t have time to sit back and relax as he’ll be resuming the shoot for Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Producer Shreyans Hirawat of NH Studioz yesterday spoke about it and also shared interesting details about the film’s release period.

Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is expected to release around Diwali 2023, says producer Shreyans Hirawat

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’s first schedule took place in February 2023. As per a report in Mid-day, the second schedule has commenced in Film City, Goregaon with Jimmy Sheirgill and Saiee Manjrekar. Ajay Devgn and the female lead Tabu are all set to join the shoot from the first week of April.

The report also quotes Shreyans Hirawat who stated that the principal filming is expected to get over by Mid-day. He also added that they plan to release Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha around Diwali. The highly-awaited Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is already scheduled to hit screens on the Festival of Lights. It now remains to be seen if Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha clashes with Tiger 3 or does it release a few weeks before or after Diwali.

Besides Mumbai, Neeraj Pandey’s directorial will also be shot in Lucknow and in overseas. The film’s music is composed by Oscar winning music director M M Keeravani.

As per reports, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is a love story that spans 19-20 years, from 2002 to 2023. On this, Shreyans Hirawat confessed that the film is a romantic thriller and though it has action, it won’t be a “typical Neeraj Pandey film”.

Interestingly, Tabu also features in Bholaa and was also in Ajay Devgn’s previous release, Drishyam 2 (2022). Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha will see both the actors teaming up for the tenth time.

