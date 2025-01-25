The actor-comedian is all set to return with the second instalment of the comic caper which will be directed by Anukalp Goswami.

The much-awaited sequel to the hit comedy Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon has officially gone on floors in Mumbai. Starring Kapil Sharma in the lead role, the film promises to deliver another dose of laughter and chaos. Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the project is being produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production. Fans are eagerly waiting to know more about Kapil’s return to this comedy caper.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2: Kapil Sharma and team begin shoot in Mumbai

Manjot Singh joins Kapil Sharma for Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

For the unversed, the film marks Kapil's reunion with the legendary duo Abbas-Mustan, who also helmed the first installment. In the past, audiences saw how this collaboration had delivered a laughter riot, and now they have shared their excitement as they are thrilled to see the magic unfold again. Joining the cast this time is the talented Manjot Singh, best known for his comedy in films like Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Fukrey franchise and Wild Wild Punjab. With this combination of seasoned humor and fresh energy, the sequel promises to be an even bigger entertainer. However, further details on the casting and crew are currently being kept under wraps.

About the first instalment

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon is a 2015 comedy drama that marked the debut of Kapil Sharma, who playe the role of Kumar Shiv Ram Kishan Punj and was directed by Abbas Mustan. Also starring Arbaaz Khan, Manjari Fadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi,[3] Elli Avram, Varun Sharma, Supriya Pathak, Sharat Saxena, Manoj Joshi along with Sai Lokur and Jamie Lever, the film is comedy drama showcasing Sharma in the role of a Casanova caught between three wives, and a girlfriend. The film received good reviews, establishing Sharma as an actor along with being a comedian.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma receives death threats after Rajpal Yadav and Remo D’Souza; files complaint at Amboli Police Station

More Pages: Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.