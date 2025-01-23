In a shocking turn of events, popular comedian and television host Kapil Sharma has become the latest celebrity to receive a death threat via email. According to police reports, the threatening message was sent from Pakistan and was flagged by Kapil Sharma, who promptly filed a complaint with the Amboli Police station. The case is now under investigation.

Kapil Sharma receives death threats after Rajpal Yadav and Remo D’Souza; files complaint at Amboli Police Station

Kapil Sharma, known for his hit comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, joins a growing list of celebrities who have been targeted with similar threats. Previous victims include actor Rajpal Yadav, comedian Sugandha Mishra, and choreographer-director Remo D'Souza, who have also reported receiving threatening emails in recent weeks.

The email that Kapil Sharma received was alarming in its tone and content. As per the police, the message warned him that his "recent activities" were being monitored and demanded his immediate attention to what was described as a "sensitive matter." The email, which signed off with the name 'BISHNU,' urged Kapil Sharma to treat the message with the utmost seriousness, warning of consequences if he did not respond within eight hours. The threats were both personal and professional in nature, implying that failure to reply would result in repercussions.

As per NDTV report, the email said - "We are monitoring your recent activities and we believe it is important that we bring to your attention a sensitive matter. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you, we urge you to treat this message with utmost seriousness and confidentiality."

Following Kapil Sharma's complaint, the Amboli Police registered an FIR against an unknown person under section 351(3) of the BNS (Bombay Police Act). Police sources revealed that the email was traced back to a server in Pakistan, though further details about the identity of the sender are still unclear. Authorities have begun an investigation into the matter, and efforts are underway to track down the individual behind these menacing communications.

The timing of the threat is particularly concerning, as Kapil Sharma has been one of the country's most beloved TV personalities. However, the issue seems to be a growing trend among celebrities in the entertainment industry. Sugandha Mishra and Remo D'Souza, who also filed complaints with the police earlier, received identical threatening emails. In fact, Rajpal Yadav received a similar email in December last year, and he filed his complaint on December 17 since he had left the mail unnoticed which he found later in his spam folder.

The rise in such threats against public figures has raised serious concerns about online safety and the security of celebrities in India. As police continue their investigations, it remains to be seen whether these threats are part of a coordinated effort or the work of an individual.

Kapil Sharma has yet to publicly comment on the matter, but his fans and fellow industry members are expressing support for him during this troubling time. Meanwhile, law enforcement is urging all individuals to remain cautious about suspicious communications, especially those with threatening undertones, and to report them immediately. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working tirelessly to bring the perpetrator to justice.

