Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Khushi Kapoor opens up on dating rumours with Vedang Raina; says, “I have not been proposed to yet”

Khushi Kapoor opens up on dating rumours with Vedang Raina; says, “I have not been proposed to yet”

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Khushi Kapoor, set to make her debut in Loveyapa alongside Junaid Khan, recently shared an intriguing detail about her love life. While rumours link her to Vedang Raina, Khushi revealed she has never been proposed to, sparking curiosity among fans. In a rapid-fire interview with Connect Cine, she was asked about a romantic moment she'd like to capture on her phone. Khushi responded, “Not necessarily, but if I had to choose one thing, then I think I would say a proposal.” When questioned if any past proposals had left an impression, she openly admitted, “I have not been proposed to yet.”

Khushi Kapoor opens up on dating rumours with Vedang Raina; says, “I have not been proposed to yet”

Khushi Kapoor is rumoured to be in a relationship with her The Archies co-star Vedang Raina. The duo has been spotted together multiple times, fueling speculation. Recently, Vedang attended Khushi’s pyjama-themed birthday party, which included her closest friends. He was seen posing with Boney Kapoor, Khushi, and her girl squad. Despite frequently making headlines for their alleged romance, neither Khushi nor Vedang has confirmed or addressed the rumours.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina made their acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s musical romantic-comedy The Archies. Khushi portrayed Betty Cooper, while Vedang took on the role of Reggie Mantle in the film.

Khushi Kapoor's next film, Loveyapa, co-stars Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan. This romantic comedy offers a fresh perspective on Gen-Z relationships. The story follows Gaurav and Baani, who face a quirky challenge set by their parents: swapping phones for a day to prove their trust before marriage.

Alongside Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, Loveyapa boasts a stellar cast, including Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, and Kunj Anand. Directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, the film is set for a global release by Zee Studios on February 7, 2025.

Also Read : Khushi Kapoor and Farah Khan’s Loveyapa dance features hilarious cameo of Boney Kapoor, watch

