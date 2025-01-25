Shahid Kapoor had a great 2024 with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. It was his only release of last year and also the first hit of 2024. Shahid now will begin 2025 with Deva which is all set to release next week. The makers had completed the censor process in advance and in this article, we shall focus on the cuts received by the action entertainer.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC reduces lip lock scene in Shahid Kapoor-starrer Deva by 6 seconds

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the film with a U/A certificate. However, the film had to go through three modifications. The lip lock sequence was reduced by six seconds. The visual of the 'foul gesture' was 'suitably modified. At multiple places in the film, foul words were used and they were replaced with milder words. The change was also done in the subtitles.

The Examining Committee of the CBFC also asked the makers to submit clarification in reference to Hutatma Chowk, located in the Fort area of Mumbai. Lastly, the makers submitted the script as per the dialogues of the film.

Once these changes were made, Deva was given a U/A certificate on December 30. The film is 156.59 minutes long. In other words, the run time of Deva is 2 hours 36 minutes and 59 seconds.

Interestingly, 6 out of 7 Shahid Kapoor’s theatrical films in the last 9 years have been more than 150 minutes long. Rangoon (2017) had a duration of 2 hours and 50 minutes. His 2018 releases Padmaavat (2018) and Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018) were 2 hours and 43 minutes long each. The blockbuster Kabir Singh (2019) had a run time of 2 hours 55 minutes. Jersey (2022) was 2 hours 51 minutes long. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was the only exception, having a duration of 2 hours and 23 minutes.

Besides Shahid Kapoor, Deva also stars Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Pravessh Rana and Kubbra Sait. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh K R Bansal, it is directed by Rosshan Andrrews. It releases in cinemas on January 31.

