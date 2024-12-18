After Kill and Chand Mera Dil, Lakshya strikes a hat-trick with Dharma Productions, to headline another action thriller

The Bollywood industry is constantly evolving, with new talent emerging every year. One such promising debutant who has captured the attention of audiences and critics alike is Lakshya.

After Kill and Chand Mera Dil, Lakshya strikes a hat-trick with Dharma Productions, to headline another action thriller

Making a striking debut in the critically acclaimed film Kill earlier this year, Lakshya’s intense performance as a rugged and intense character immediately made him a promising face to look out for. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Kill also starred Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala in pivotal roles.

However, Lakshya is not limiting himself to one genre. In his upcoming film, Chand Mera Dil, he will be seen playing a charming lover boy alongside Ananya Panday.

Now, Lakshya is all set to strike a hat-trick with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. As per a source, “Lakshya will spearhead a new-age action film to be produced by Karan Johar. Much like Kill, this one too will be a high-octane action thriller.”

And that's not all. Rumor has it that Lakshya is set to headline a major OTT series, further solidifying his position as one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.

Also Read: Karan Johar marks new era of romance with Lakshya and Ananya Panday; announces Chand Mera Dil

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.