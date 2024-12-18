Rapper Badshah, who recently surprised fans with a performance at Karan Aujla's concert in Gurugram, has found himself at the center of controversy over allegations of violating traffic rules. Reports claimed that Badshah’s convoy drove on the wrong side of the road, resulting in a fine of Rs 15,000. Addressing the matter, Badshah and his team have categorically denied any wrongdoing.

Badshah REACTS to Rs 15,500 traffic fine reports, calls allegations “Completely false”

Badshah’s Response on Instagram

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night, Badshah clarified the situation with a lighthearted tone. He wrote, “Bhai Thar toh hai bhi nahi mere paas, na main drive kar raha tha us din. I was being driven in a white Vellfire and we always drive responsibly, chahe gaadiyan chahe game.”

The incident allegedly occurred on December 15, following Badshah’s appearance at Karan Aujla’s concert at Aria Mall, Gurugram. Viral posts claimed that a vehicle in Badshah’s convoy was fined for the violation. However, further investigation revealed that the vehicle in question was registered in the name of a youth from Panipat and not the rapper.

Traffic Police and Official Statement

The Gurugram Traffic Police confirmed that a challan of Rs. 15,500 had been issued against one vehicle, while the remaining vehicles in the convoy were still being identified. A traffic police official, speaking anonymously, stated that fines under the Motor Vehicles Act 2019 would also be issued to other vehicles found in violation.

In response, Badshah’s team issued a detailed statement denying all allegations. The statement read, “We categorically deny any involvement of Badshah or his team in the reported traffic violation. None of the vehicles in our party, including those transporting Badshah, were involved in the incident of driving on the wrong side of the road.”

Denial of Fines and Cooperation with Authorities

Badshah’s team emphasized that no fines were levied on any vehicle associated with the rapper. They further clarified that the vehicles involved in transporting him were driven by professionally licensed drivers from a trusted transportation provider. The statement added, “We are cooperating fully with any official inquiries into this matter and will provide all necessary documentation to confirm Badshah’s whereabouts and travel arrangements that evening.” The team also highlighted attempts to contact the authorities for clarity, which they claimed went unanswered.

