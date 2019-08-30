With Sanjay Leela Bhansali packing up Inshallah even before the shooting started Salman Khan’s ego has taken a big bruise. As far as the won’t-take-no Superstar is concerned he must make it into theatres for Eid by hook or by crook, if not the great Sanjay Leela Bhansali then Bhajaan Salman will settle for buddy Sajid Naidawala, or even fuddy-duddy buddy Subhash Ghai (with whom Bhaijaan had a massive fallout once).

We’ve learnt from reliable sources that as soon as Inshallah was called off, Salman contacted Nadiadwala to ask if their Kick sequel can be rush-released for Eid 2020. Nadiadwala who never says no to anything ‘Salman’, is scratching his head wondering whether the script can be readied in time.

“Nothing about Kick 2 is finalized, except of course Salman. There is no script as yet. Nadiadwala is committed to getting the Kick sequel into theatres by the end of 2020. Let’s see if he can manage an Eid release,” says a source close to the development.

There is the other option. Subhash Ghai whom Salman once insulted publicly in unmentionable ways, has coaxed the ostensibly infallible star to do a film for him. Apparently Ghai wants to do a remake of Khalnaayak with Salman which Ghai will direct but not produce. Since the script for this one is all set Salman may just opt to do the Ghai film if Kick 2 doesn’t kick off as per his wish.

Let’s wait and watch.

