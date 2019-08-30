Bollywood Hungama

Pagalpanti: Sunny Deol and Sridevi’s song from Chaalbaaz to be recreated for John Abraham and Ileana D’Cruz

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Aneez Bazmee is busy completing the post-production of his upcoming film Pagalpanti starring John Abraham in the leading role. While the film has been wrapped, it seems like John and Ileana D’cruz will be seen in a song which will be a recreation from Sunny Deol and Sridevi’s song from Chaalbaaz.

Pagalpanti: Sunny Deol and Sridevi’s song from Chaalbaaz to be recreated for John Abraham and Ileana D’Cruz

Pagalpanti will have two recreated chartbusters from the 1990s and one of them is Chaalbaaz song ‘Tera Bimaar Mera Dil’. While it will include the lead pair, it will also feature the key cast members. While the original fun and entertainment element has been retained, the makers ensured to give the song fresh look and make it sound young and contemporary.

Aneez Bazmee’s next film Pagalpanti is a comedy, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat. The film’s cast includes Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Kriti Kharbanda, Ileana D’Cruz, Pulkit Samrat, Saurabh Shukla and Arshad Warsi. It is set to release on November 9.

