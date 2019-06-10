Kick 2: Not Rohit Shetty, Sajid Nadiadwala will be directing the action sequel starring Salman Khan!

Earlier this weekend, speculations were on the rise that Rohit Shetty may be coming on board for directing Kick sequel. However, now it has been clearly clarified that Kick 2 will be directed by Sajid Nadiadwala and the same was confirmed on the official social media of the production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is expected to once again mark the return of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez on the big screen.

According to speculations that were floating around, Rohit Shetty was expected to be joining the Kick team because of his expertise with action based films. The reports even claimed that Sajid Nadiadwala has discussed Kick 2 with Rohit and the latter has agreed to come on board. However, rubbishing all those rumours, the production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has released a statement clarifying on these speculations.

The statement was shared on the official Twitter page, which read, “Clearing the air, we strongly deny any reports of association of any other name as the director of Kick 2. The next of the franchise, Kick 2 is with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment & will be directed by Sajid Nadiadwala.”

Clearing the air, we strongly deny any reports of association of any other name as the director of Kick 2.

The next of the franchise, Kick 2 is with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment & will be directed by Sajid Nadiadwala. — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) June 10, 2019

Speaking of Kick, the film was a remake of the Telugu blockbuster by the same name which starred Ravi Teja in the lead. The Bollywood film featured Salman Khan in the lead role along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Randeep Hooda in prominent roles. The film released way back in 2014. In the sequel Kick 2 too, Jacqueline is expected to play the leading lady. This will mark her third collaboration with Salman after Kick and Race 3.

