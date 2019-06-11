Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 11.06.2019 | 12:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi roped in for a gangster movie set in Mumbai

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sanjay Gupta has returned to making gangster movies after a gap of six long years and he has roped in Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham for this flick. The movie is all about maximum city, Mumbai and how major events like shutting down of textile mills, the gang wars, the nexus between the politicians changed the landscape of this city. The movie is inspired by real life incidents and has John and Emraan playing lead men.

One is playing the cop while the other actor is playing a gangster. The movie will have a cat and mouse game between these two characters. The makers are looking for a female lead for the movie. The film will go on the floors in a couple of months.

Producer Bhushan Kumar will back the project and the makers are aiming for a 2020 release. John has worked with Gupta before in Shootout At Wadala, this is Emraan’s first film with him.

Also Read: John Abraham gets a sweet kiss from wife Priya Runchal in this romantic wedding anniversary post

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Sanjay Gupta returns to his gangster space…

Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil flops in China

Sooryavanshi: After Gulshan Grover, Sikandar…

EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan…

Pagalpanti starring John Abraham, Anil…

John Abraham suffers muscle tear on the sets…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification