John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi roped in for a gangster movie set in Mumbai

Sanjay Gupta has returned to making gangster movies after a gap of six long years and he has roped in Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham for this flick. The movie is all about maximum city, Mumbai and how major events like shutting down of textile mills, the gang wars, the nexus between the politicians changed the landscape of this city. The movie is inspired by real life incidents and has John and Emraan playing lead men.

One is playing the cop while the other actor is playing a gangster. The movie will have a cat and mouse game between these two characters. The makers are looking for a female lead for the movie. The film will go on the floors in a couple of months.

Producer Bhushan Kumar will back the project and the makers are aiming for a 2020 release. John has worked with Gupta before in Shootout At Wadala, this is Emraan’s first film with him.

Also Read: John Abraham gets a sweet kiss from wife Priya Runchal in this romantic wedding anniversary post