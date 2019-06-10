Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan NOT ill, takes to Twitter to clarify

There were rumours floating that Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan is critically ill and admitted to a hospital. Sunaina took to Twitter some time back and clarified that she is hale and hearty and partying. She claimed that all the reports pertaining to her health are FALSE and that she is completely fine.

She wrote, “Surprised to read about me being critical in hospital. Hello Times of India. I am out with friends and partying! Pls get your facts right.” She is a cervical cancer survivor and had also written a book recently about her fight with cancer.

Surprised to read about me being critical in hospital. Hello Times of India. I am out with friends and partying! Pls get your facts right. — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 9, 2019



Hrithik Roshan has often posted pictures with her. She also recently shared her fitness journey on social media.

