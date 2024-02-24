Kiara Advani addressed the negativity and scepticism she faced regarding her marriage to actor Sidharth Malhotra and its potential impact on her career

Kiara Advani recently challenged the notion that marriage hinders female actors' careers in Bollywood. In a candid interview at the ABP Conclave, she addressed the negativity and scepticism she faced upon her marriage with Sidharth Malhotra. For the unversed, Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot last year on February 7.

Kiara Advani says she “signed two of her biggest films” post marriage with Sidharth Malhotra; addresses married actress narrative

"There were questions like, 'Why is she getting married? She's just reaching that phase and all of that,'" Advani shared, highlighting the outdated perceptions some still hold. However, she commended the evolving audience: "Kudos to the audience because I think they have evolved."

The Laxmii actress further debunked the stereotype by showcasing her thriving career post-marriage. She has bagged lead roles in two major films: The Telugu action flick Game Changer alongside Ram Charan and Farhan Akhtar's highly anticipated Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh. "I think I can say that post-marriage, I have signed two of my biggest films," she declared, adding, "That speaks volumes in itself. That's a positive change."

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress also shed light on her fulfilling personal life with Malhotra. "He felt like home to me," she expressed, emphasizing the warmth and love they share. "It's such a fulfilling home that I come from, to feel the same thing with someone else," she elaborated, offering a rare glimpse into their strong bond. Regarding balancing personal and professional commitments, Advani confidently stated, "I believe I am good at balancing my personal and professional lives. So if I want to do something, I will go for it."

Speaking of the professional front, the 31-year-old actress, as mentioned above, has a bunch of projects in her kitty. In addition, she will also be seen in War 2, opposite Hrithik Roshan and it will also star Jr NTR. War 2 will be the sixth film of YRF’s Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3.

Also Read: Kiara Advani speaks on bagging Don 3: “I was longing to get myself into action genre”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.