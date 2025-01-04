comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 04.01.2025 | 1:31 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Baby John Pushpa 2 - The Rule Jaat Deva Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Kiara Advani is NOT hospitalized; taking rest after non-stop work schedule

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kiara Advani is NOT hospitalized; taking rest after non-stop work schedule

en Bollywood News Kiara Advani is NOT hospitalized; taking rest after non-stop work schedule
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Earlier today, rumors surfaced claiming that actress Kiara Advani had been hospitalized in Mumbai. The actress, who has been working relentlessly, was reportedly absent from a promotional event for her upcoming film Game Changer. However, in a recent update, it has been clarified that Kiara is not hospitalized but has simply been advised to rest due to exhaustion from her hectic work schedule.

Kiara Advani is NOT hospitalized; taking rest after non-stop work schedule

Kiara Advani is NOT hospitalized; taking rest after non-stop work schedule

Kiara Advani's Health and Well-being Update

Sources close to Kiara confirmed that the actress has been working non-stop in the lead-up to the much-awaited release of Game Changer, which stars Ram Charan alongside her. The demands of her work, coupled with her intense promotional schedule, led to her needing rest. Despite the rumors, Kiara's team reassured fans that her condition is not serious, and she is expected to recover soon with some time off.

Kiara Advani's Upcoming Release: Game Changer

Kiara Advani’s absence from the promotional event comes as the excitement for her upcoming film Game Changer continues to build. The political drama, directed by Shankar, is set to release on January 10, 2025, and is generating significant buzz. Kiara plays the role of an IPS officer in the film, marking her South debut opposite Ram Charan. The film, which also stars actors like Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, and Prakash Raj, has completed its censorship process and is set to hit theaters after some minor modifications.

Film Gets U/A Certification and Surprising Censorship Changes

The film has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), with an expected runtime of two hours and 45 minutes. However, the CBFC raised a few objections, including a request for the film’s title to appear in Telugu alongside English and the removal of the honorific "Padma Shri" before Brahmanandam’s name.

Also Read: Kiara Advani deletes mention of POSCO-accused Jani Master from her Instagram post after facing backlash

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Badass Ravikumar trailer to be unveiled on…

Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa starrer Phule…

EXCLUSIVE: Deepak Tijori wins 12-year-long…

BREAKING! Stree 3, Bhediya 2, Thama, and…

Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi…

Ranveer Singh as Sardar in LEAKED photos…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2025 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification