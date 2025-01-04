Earlier today, rumors surfaced claiming that actress Kiara Advani had been hospitalized in Mumbai. The actress, who has been working relentlessly, was reportedly absent from a promotional event for her upcoming film Game Changer. However, in a recent update, it has been clarified that Kiara is not hospitalized but has simply been advised to rest due to exhaustion from her hectic work schedule.

Kiara Advani's Health and Well-being Update

Sources close to Kiara confirmed that the actress has been working non-stop in the lead-up to the much-awaited release of Game Changer, which stars Ram Charan alongside her. The demands of her work, coupled with her intense promotional schedule, led to her needing rest. Despite the rumors, Kiara's team reassured fans that her condition is not serious, and she is expected to recover soon with some time off.

Kiara Advani's Upcoming Release: Game Changer

Kiara Advani’s absence from the promotional event comes as the excitement for her upcoming film Game Changer continues to build. The political drama, directed by Shankar, is set to release on January 10, 2025, and is generating significant buzz. Kiara plays the role of an IPS officer in the film, marking her South debut opposite Ram Charan. The film, which also stars actors like Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, and Prakash Raj, has completed its censorship process and is set to hit theaters after some minor modifications.

Film Gets U/A Certification and Surprising Censorship Changes

The film has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), with an expected runtime of two hours and 45 minutes. However, the CBFC raised a few objections, including a request for the film’s title to appear in Telugu alongside English and the removal of the honorific "Padma Shri" before Brahmanandam’s name.

