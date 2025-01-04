As 2025 begins, actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for an exciting and action-packed year. The actor has started the second schedule of his highly anticipated film Thama, part of Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe. After a brief shooting session in Mumbai late last year, the team is now all set to begin filming in Delhi. The schedule, which is expected to run until mid-January, will feature several thrilling sequences.

Ayushmann Khurrana to kick off 2025 with Thama shoot in Delhi; deets inside!

A Gripping Love Story with an Impressive Cast

Thama promises to be an intriguing mix of romance and bloodshed, set against a chilling backdrop. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Rashmika Mandanna, with supporting roles played by seasoned actors Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, known for his work on the hit film Munjya, Thama also benefits from a strong writing team, including Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik.

A Jam-Packed 2025 for Ayushmann Khurrana

2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Ayushmann Khurrana, as he has not one, but two major films set for release. Thama, slated for a Diwali release, is expected to captivate audiences with its mix of love and horror. Alongside Thama, Ayushmann is also working on an untitled action thriller, produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Productions.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s schedule is packed with exciting new collaborations in 2025. He will begin shooting for a heartfelt family drama with filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya. In addition, Ayushmann is also set to join forces with director Sameer Saxena on a genre-bending theatrical film, produced by Yash Raj Films and Posham Pa Pictures. This film is expected to keep audiences at the edge of their seats with its innovative narrative and gripping performances.

Also Read: BREAKING! Stree 3, Bhediya 2, Thama, and other five films of Maddock’s horror-comedy universe get release dates; deets inside

More Pages: Thama Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.