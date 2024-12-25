Actress Kiara Advani has sparked controversy by praising choreographer Jani Master in a recent Instagram post. The actress, who is busy promoting her upcoming movie Game Changer, shared a behind-the-scenes video from her dance rehearsals, thanking Jani Master for his choreography. However, the choreographer's legal history led to significant backlash online.

Backlash Over Jani Master Mention

In her Instagram post, Kiara wrote, “I remember seeing @alwaysjani master's choreography and thinking how are we going to do this, but that's the beauty of our job, always learning something new.” While the actress expressed her admiration for his work, social media users were quick to criticize her for associating with Jani Master, who has faced serious allegations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Jani Master was accused by a former employee of sexually assaulting her when she was 16 years old. Following these allegations, his National Film Award for choreographing the song 'Megham Karukkatha' was suspended by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Fans Call Out Kiara's Post

Internet users expressed their disappointment in the comments section of Kiara’s post. One user wrote, “Tone-deaf, especially when even his national award was taken back after the uproar over granting him bail.” Another commented, “The so-called cream of the crop are truly built differently, they come across as tone-deaf and completely lacking morals.”

Following the criticism, Kiara Advani edited her Instagram caption to remove the mention of Jani Master.

Despite the backlash, Kiara remains in the spotlight for her role in the upcoming Telugu film Game Changer, directed by Shankar. The film, set to release on January 10, 2025, stars Ram Charan alongside Kiara, with a supporting cast including Anjali, Samuthirakani, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, and Sunil.

