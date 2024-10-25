Actress Kiara Advani is set to expand her cinematic repertoire by exploring a new genre. According to a new report, Advani is currently in discussion with producer Dinesh Vijan for a standalone supernatural comedy tentatively titled Devi. This film, in which Advani would play the titular role, is intended to initiate a unique franchise in the supernatural comedy space.

A Fresh Take on Supernatural Comedy

The concept for Devi reportedly deviates from the style of the popular Stree Cinematic Universe, also produced by Maddock Films. A report by PinkVilla quoted a source saying, “Devi won’t be part of the Stree Cinematic Universe, but it aims to establish a separate franchise. The flavour will be quite different, offering a unique blend of supernatural elements with a comedic twist.” Vijan, known for hits like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Stree, aims to carve out a fresh path in the supernatural comedy genre with Devi.

Scheduled Production and Kiara’s Line-Up for 2025

The source further shared that Devi is set to go on floors by mid-2025, with a streamlined start-to-finish schedule. “The negotiations are in advanced stages, and once formalised, the official announcement will follow. This could be Kiara’s first film to start production after her ongoing commitments with War 2 and Toxic, which are currently in progress,” the insider confirmed. Advani’s involvement in this project highlights her willingness to diversify her roles and explore a genre that mixes fantasy with humour.

Dinesh Vijan has been experiencing consistent success post-pandemic, with his films resonating well with audiences. His recent releases have performed remarkably well, including Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and Stree. The director-producer now has several upcoming projects like Chavva and Sky Force lined up. Meanwhile, Kiara recently shot for War 2 in Italy.

