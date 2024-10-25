Yaariyan star Himansh Kohli is set to marry on November 12 in a traditional temple ceremony in his hometown, New Delhi.

According to reports, Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli is gearing up to get married in New Delhi on November 12. He's planning a temple wedding, and preparations are in full swing. Since Delhi is his hometown, the actor wanted to have the wedding there.

Sources close to Hindustan Times, reveal that the bride comes from a non-Bollywood background, and the couple’s marriage is a mix of both arrangement and love.

A source close to Himansh Kohli has confirmed that he has chosen designer Kunal Rawal for his wedding attire.

The wedding will be an intimate event, attended by only his family and close friends.

Best wishes are in order for the actor.

On the work front, Himansh Kohli first rose to fame with his debut in Yaariyan. Most recently, he appeared in Gahvara. Currently, he is in Uttarakhand filming his next project, Julia and Kalia. Kohli is set to reunite with his family after wrapping up the shoot. He also has several projects line up.

