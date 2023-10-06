Khakee: The Bihar Chapter director Bhav Dhulia to work on two film projects with Abundantia Entertainment: “I felt that now is the right time to make the transition to feature films”

Abundantia Entertainment, the producer of some of the films and series of recent times, such as Jalsa, Sherni, Ram Setu, Shakuntala Devi, Chhorii, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, Sukhee, Airlift, Breathe and Breathe: Into The Shadows to name a few, is now set to collaborate with one of the most explosive, young voices in the Indian content world, Bhav Dhulia. Bhav has been at the helm of critically acclaimed and popular originals like Khakee: The Bihar Chapter on Netflix, the fan favourite, Rangbaaz which inspired multiple spin-offs on Zee5 and the recently released blockbuster, The Freelancer on Disney+ Hotstar.

Abundantia Entertainment and Bhav Dhulia have begun work on two exciting feature film projects – an engaging, large-scale, action-thriller tinged with a deep patriotic flavour and an equally thrilling underdog story, inspired by true events set to introduce Indian fans to a whole new style of investigative storytelling. Scripting on both these projects is underway and the first film is expected to go on floors in the first half of 2024.

Talking about the association with Bhav Dhulia, Founder & CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, Vikram Malhotra says, “Enabling unique, disruptive storytelling voices is at the core of what we do at Abundantia Entertainment. I have known Bhav for a long time and have been a great admirer of his work and his ability to craft impactful stories in an effortless manner. I am delighted to join hands with Bhav to commence his journey in a new universe with two powerful ideas.”

On making his directorial feature-film debut and partnering with Abundantia Entertainment, Bhav Dhulia says, “I’ve been fortunate to have had the opportunity to work on some high-quality streaming content and have thoroughly enjoyed creating for the longer format. I felt that now is the right time to make the transition to feature films. As I get ready to embark on this new journey, I am delighted to partner with Abundantia Entertainment and Vikram Sir as I have loved what they have done with their content and creators in terms of empowering each one to do their respective best.”

Abundantia Entertainment’s upcoming line-up features films like the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed blockbuster, Soorarai Pottru, directed by National Award winner Sudha Kongara Prasad and jointly produced with superstar Suriya’s 2D Entertainment; the sequel to the successful, genre-defining horror film Chhorii; and the remake of the critically acclaimed film, Angamaly Diaries, Suresh Triveni’s (Jalsa) next as well as originals like The End marking the streaming debut of Akshay Kumar, a multi-season crime drama, based on the bestselling ‘Rita Ferreira’ books and the remake of the Israeli hit YA series, ‘The Missing’ and ‘The Hood’.

