Since the launch of its first season starring R. Madhavan and Amit Sadh, in 2018, the gripping Prime Video drama-thriller, Breathe captured the imagination of the audience and introduced India to a whole new style of thrilling storytelling. The franchise continued to garner immense popularity with its second season in 2020, Breathe: Into The Shadows, which also marked the digital debut of movie star Abhishek Bachchan. And now, under a month from its release on Prime Video, the massively loved third season continues to make it to the headlines and in fan groups. Powered by its engaging storyline, top-notch performances and impeccable direction, the series has connected with the audience and garnered love from fans across the globe.

Producer Vikram Malhotra and Breathe director Mayank Sharma reunite for thrilling, action film

The latest season, launched on November 9, 2022, also makes Breathe one of the longest-running

streaming franchises in India. Following the stupendous success of the Breathe franchise, the creators – Mayank Sharma and Abundantia Entertainment, extending their association with Mayank now set to make his directorial feature film debut with a thrilling, action-drama. Scripting is currently underway and the yet-untitled the film is expected to go on floors in the second half of 2023.

Excited about the next step in his collaboration with Mayank Sharma, Founder & CEO of Abundantia

Entertainment, Vikram Malhotra says, “At Abundantia Entertainment, we stand for creating

compelling and entertaining content by empowering storytellers and supporting their vision. Mayank

has been a friend and collaborator since we first started working on Breathe in 2016 and I am excited

to begin this new chapter in our association. I have seen Mayank transform into a world-class creator

and I can’t wait for him to bring to life another unique, thrilling story, this time in the feature film

format”.

On making his directorial feature-film debut with Abundantia Entertainment, Mayank Sharma says,

“The last 6 years have been fascinating for me as we’ve built the Breathe franchise from scratch and I

have learnt and grown with the streaming revolution in the country. I have witnessed a new Indian

audience emerge and Breathe gave me the opportunity to cater to these evolving tastes &

preferences. Now as I step into directing duties for my first film. I am delighted to extend my

partnership with Abundantia Entertainment and Vikram as they truly believe in giving the best

platform to their creators to deliver their vision. The film will be an action-packed, thriller and I hope

to, once again, keep the audience on the edges of their seats.”

