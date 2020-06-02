Bollywood Hungama

KGF will wait for theatres to open

BySubhash K. Jha

There isn’t a chance in hell for Kannada superstar Yash’s KGF follow-up to release on the OTT platform. A source very close to the project dismisses any chances of a possible anxiety attack regarding the re-opening of theatres.

“Like the first KGF film, the second one is a big-screen experience. In fact the sequel is much bigger in terms of the scale than the first film. Every component in the follow-up product is many sizes larger-than-life. Given the scale, neither the film’s hero Yash nor the director Prashanth are even considering a digital release. In fact, Yash clearly told a friend that his fans need not worry. The film will release in theatres first, no matter how long it takes. Even if it take months, for theatres to open Yash is in no hurry. He will wait to give his fans the big-screen experience,” says the source.

In the meantime Yash is enjoying his quarantine time with his wife and two children, making sure to keep in shape for the big hand-to-hand combat with Sanjay Dutt that will be shot once the lockdown is over before the film is complete.

Also Read: Yash’s character Rocky in KGF Chapter 1 was inspired by all 70’s movies featuring Amitabh Bachchan

More Pages: K.G.F - Chapter 2 Box Office Collection

