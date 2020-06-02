The United States of America is facing protests around the country after the death of George Floyd. As #BlackLivesMatter protestors are being detained and arrested, celebrities have joined the protests all over the country and are even donating for the legal funds to help bail them out. During the protests in Santa Monica, California, Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse was arrested.

“A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. the media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda,” Cole Sprouse wrote on Instagram on Monday, June 1.

“I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica," he revealed. "We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement.”

He further said, “This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well. I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps."

"I’ll speak no more on the subject, as I’m (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement. I will be, again, posting the link in my story to a comprehensive document for donations and support," he signed off.

For unversed, the US is currently in headlines as citizens of the country are protesting against racial injustice after a man George Floyd was killed by a cop. The cop was arrested and has been charged with third-degree murder. Meanwhile, citizens of the country and in other parts of the world are supporting #BlackLivesMatter protests to speak up against police brutality and end violence and system racism.

