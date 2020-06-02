Bollywood Hungama

Bhumi Pednekar seeks to bring Bollywood together to celebrate World Environment Day

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bhumi Pednekar is urging the entire nation to become climate conscious and is looking to bring together the who’s who of the film industry to spread awareness for nature conservation. The versatile actress, who is also a vocal climate activist, runs her own non-profit initiative called Climate Warrior that celebrates real-life heroes working towards climate change and also works as an advocacy platform to engage and rally the youth of the country towards this cause. On this World Environment Day, Bhumi is looking to bring more awareness on this burning issue.

Bhumi Pednekar seeks to bring Bollywood together to celebrate World Environment Day!

“Climate change, as a concept, is still not considered as a real issue today by a lot of people. There are such varied and grave climatic issues that are happening across the world which people are not even realising like increase of famines, forest fires, droughts, floods, melting ice caps, sea levels increasing, food and crop getting destroyed, heat waves across countries and continents, etc,” says Bhumi.

Bhumi says she wants every citizen of the country to become a climate warrior and do their bit for the cause that is threatening our future generations.

“Climate Warrior is an initiative that is very close to my heart. It aims to focus on awareness building and engaging with the youth across India so that we become more conscious of our climate and environment, to encourage passionate advocacy for its conservation and protection and makes us think towards making environment-friendly life choices,” she says.

Bhumi adds, “For World Environment Day, Climate Warrior is starting a small campaign – One Wish For The Earth. At this time and in this current scenario, there are many issues that the world is facing as an impact of the climate crisis. What our campaign endeavours to do is get thought leaders from my industry to tell the world what is the ‘one wish they have for the earth’. I can’t wait to share their thoughts to make the Earth a better place. Let’s pledge for climate justice and let’s unite to save our planet.”

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar calls for celebrating India’s bio-diversity for nature conservation

