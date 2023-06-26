Vipul Amrutlal Shah, this year, produced The Kerala Story, which was directed by Sudipto Sen. Now, the filmmaker and producer is joining hands with the director of his recent released film, The Kerala Story, Sudipto Sen for a film named Bastar.

The makers announced their second collaboration with an announcement poster in which we can see that amidst the peaceful environment, the title of the film is seen painted with the color of blood red. As we can read in the title announcement poster which reads, "Hidden truth that will take the nation by a storm".

Mark your calendars for April 5, 2024!

Bastar is being developed and produced by Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd in association with Last Monk Media. The film is slated to release on 5th April 2024.

