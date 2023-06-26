comscore
Last Updated 26.06.2023 | 1:06 PM IST

BREAKING: Abhishek Bachchan bags Shoojit Sircar's next; goes on floors in August

BREAKING: Abhishek Bachchan bags Shoojit Sircar's next; goes on floors in August

By Fenil Seta

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is all set to complete 23 years on June 30. On this day, in the year 2000, his debut film Refugee was released in cinemas. In recent times, his web show Breathe: Into The Shadows was highly praised, especially his challenging act. Interestingly, he hasn’t had a theatrical release in almost 5 years. His love triangle Manmarziyaan arrived on the big screen in September 2018. He was then seen in films like Ludo (2020), The Big Bull (2021), Bob Biswas (2021) and Dasvi (2022), all of which were released directly on OTT.

But in 2023 and 2024, Abhishek Bachchan is expected to be seen in several films. In a recent interaction with ETimes, he revealed that he has bagged Shoojit Sircar’s next film. He also stated that it’ll go on floors in August this year.

Interestingly, Shoojit has worked with his father, Amitabh Bachchan, several times. Both collaborated for a Gujarat Tourism campaign. Then Shoojit directed Big B in Shoebite, which unfortunately never saw the light of day. Then the veteran actor was seen in Shoojit’s Piku (2015), co-starring Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan. The film was a huge box office and critical success and also fetched 3 National Awards, including one for Amitabh. It remains to be seen if Shoojit’s film with Abhishek Bachchan also turns out to be yet another critical and commercial winner.

Speaking of other releases of Abhishek Bachchan, he has completed SSS7 (2019). It is a remake of the Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7. SSS7 promises to make for a unique watch, as Abhishek is the only actor that features in the film. This will be followed by R Balki’s Ghoomer, co-starring Saiyami Kher and Shabana Azmi.

Another Tamil remake that Abhishek is a part of is KD (2019). The Hindi remake’s title is expected to be changed. Just like the original, the remake is also helmed by Madhumita while it is produced by Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment. Lastly, Abhishek recently wrapped up a film, which is directed by Remo Dsouza. There were speculations that it is called Dancing Dad and is the same film that Salman was supposed to do at one point. However, recent reports suggest that Abhishek’s film has a different script altogether.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan shares his views on the nepotism debate: “How many star kids have succeeded in comparison to those who have not come from a film background? The discussion starts and ends right there”

