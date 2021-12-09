Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who have been in a private relationship for a while, have officially tied the knot in a Punjabi ceremony in Rajasthan. The actors were planning a hush-hush ceremony with all COVID-19 protocols in place and a lot of security in check. The Sardar Udham actor and Sooryavanshi actress had their nuptials in a grand ceremony at Fort Barwara in Rajasthan with the ceremonies taking place from December 7 to December 10. The couple arrived at the venue on December 6, a day before the festivities commence.

The first pictures are out and the newlyweds look stunning. For the wedding, Katrina Kaif wore a stunning red lehenga with heavy statement jewellery. She chose to wear a maang tika, heavy bangles. She opted for subtle makeup and instead let her glorious look do the talking. The groom Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in off-white sherwani and a turban. The couple looked so in love. The Hindu ceremony took place on December 9 at Six Senses hotel Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)



The security at the venue was tightened ahead of the high-profile wedding. As per reports, Salman Khan's private bodyguard Shera provided extra security for the big day. Reportedly, several Dharamshalas were booked in Chauth Ka Barwara where the Fort is located to accommodate bouncers and security personnel. Reports also stated that around 100 bouncers from Jaipur have been hired by the Rajasthan Police.

For the wedding in Rajasthan, special suites have also been booked for the bride and groom for their big day. Vicky will be staying at the Raja Mansingh suite, while Katrina will be staying at the Rani Padmavati suite. As per reports, the cost of one night of the suite is Rs. 7 lakh each. The property is a 2.5-hour drive from Jaipur International Airport and a 30-minute drive from Ranthambore National Park.

