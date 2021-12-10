The Macho Sporto ads featuring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna have gone viral and earned the highest views for an advertisement in this segment. It also made Rashmika a recognizable face among the pan-Indian audiences before she gets launched in Bollywood with two upcoming films – the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Mission Majnu and Goodbye, which also features Amitabh Bachchan.

However, Bollywood Hungama has found out that Kiara Advani was initially approached for this ad. A source informed Bollywood Hungama, “The brand had initially approached Kiara Advani. She was found apt as she has an enviable fan following. Also, after her breakthrough and naughty performance in the web film, Lust Stories (2020), she never ventured into a similar space in any of her films. The Macho Sporto ad gave her that opportunity. Hence, the brand and she began negotiations.”

The source then revealed, “However, a few days before the shoot, she backed off as she ended up signing multiple films. As a result, she had to bow out of the Macho Sporto ad campaign due to non-availability of dates. The brand then approached Rashmika Mandanna and she came on board. And the rest is history as the ads have turned out to be a huge success giving a fillip to Rashmika’s career.”

The source also shared another interesting trivia, “Besides Kiara Advani, even Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday were offered the ad. Both are young and sensuous and fit the criteria of the ad campaign. But they declined the ad for reasons best known to them.”

The Macho Sporto ads were released on September 24. In the first ad, Rashmika Mandanna’s gaze is transfixed at the sight of Vicky Kaushal’s undergarment strap while he’s in a yoga pose. In the second part, she keeps his mat on the very top so that when he stretches his hand to get it, she can once again get to see the underwear. While some resorted to trolling, many found the ad progressive and praised the fact that Vicky is shown to be totally aware of Rashmika’s intention and is, in fact, obliging without any sense of discomfort.

We tried reaching out to Macho Sporto to verify the authenticity of the buzz. However they were not available for comment.

