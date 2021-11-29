There is an ongoing debate between the ready-for-marriage couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on what their wedding should be like this December.

Katrina wants an intimate wedding with just her family and close friends present to witness the marriage. Just how ‘intimate’ it would be with her 7 siblings and their family, is another matter. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal wants a lavish Punjabi wedding.

“Actually, it’s Vicky’s parents (action director Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal) who want to invite everyone they know. Arrey, it is the elder son’s wedding and they would like to share the moment with their entire family,” says a mutual friend of the couple.

At the moment it seems Katrina’s wish for an intimate ceremony would prevail.

