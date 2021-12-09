The year is coming to an end but not before a grand wedding ceremony that has been in headlines for almost a month - the wedding of the gorgeous Katrina Kaif who is all set to tie the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal on December 9 at Six Senses hotel Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. While it is a private affair with 120 guests invited, some of the confirmed guests include Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Sharvari Wagh, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Gurdas Maan for now. There’s a lot of attention around this wedding and for obvious reasons. But, there have been reports that state that the wedding footage streaming rights have been sold to Amazon Prime Video for Rs. 80 crores which will be streamed in 2022. Bollywood Hungama can report that there’s absolutely no truth to these stories.

According to a source who shares the details with Bollywood Hungama, “Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are undoubtedly two of the biggest stars in the country. Ever since they began dating, they have kept their relationship low profile with next to no photos or videos together. Even until the wedding day, which is today December 9, there has not been an official announcement from the two stars about their wedding. So, it doesn’t seem like the couple, who have continuously ensured privacy around their relationship, would sell rights to their wedding footage to a streaming giant. This is a special day for both of them, their families and friends and they would like to keep it a memorable one without much showsha over it. So, all the media reports claiming that this OTT collaboration is happening is false. There’s obviously keen interest in them tying the knot but the Amazon Prime Video seems far stretched.”

We got in touch with the spokesperson of Amazon Prime Video who confirmed that there was no truth to this news of Amazon being in discussion or acquiring streaming rights for their platform.

As more interest develops over Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, remember that Bollywood Hungama is the destination for authentic news all about Bollywood.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.