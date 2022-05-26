British model Kate Moss testified via video on Wednesday in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, dispelling a rumor that Depp had pushed her down the staircase when the two were together in the 1990s.

Kate Moss denies Johnny Depp tossing her down the stairs amid Amber Heard trial – “He carried me to my room and got me medical attention”

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, the supermodel recounted the incident and said that the actor got her medical attention after she fell when the two were a couple, undercutting Heard’s third-party account of the incident. Moss was drawn into the legal battle when Heard recounted an alleged altercation that happened on a staircase back in March 2015 between Depp and Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez, during which Heard punched him to protect her sister, who’s also taken the stand to support Heard’s accusations that Depp abused her.

Depp’s legal team brought forward testimony from the British model, Depp’s former girlfriend, to rebut a rumor Heard had alluded to earlier in court suggesting that Depp had pushed Moss down the stairs in the 1990s. Moss testified that the alleged incident occurred while they were vacationing at a resort in Jamaica, and that he did not push her when she fell. "We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back," she said under oath.

"I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention."

She further affirmed, "He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs." As the report mentions, Moss didn’t detail any more about the episode, like when it happened, or her relationship with Depp. Her testimony lasted only a couple of minutes since Heard’s lawyers chose not to cross-examine her.

Johnny Depp was arrested in 1994 after the police were called to the Mark Hotel, where he trashed a hotel room in an alleged fight with Moss. Johnny Depp and Kate Moss were together from 1994 till 1998.

