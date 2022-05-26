On Sunday, Bollywood Hungama broke the news on how Dhaakad, starring Kangana Ranaut, has flopped big time and how several shows were cancelled due to zero audience. Its shows and screens were hence considerably reduced from Sunday and more so from Monday. The film collected a mere Rs. 50 lakhs on Friday and showed no growth on Saturday and Sunday. The lifetime collection of the film is expected to be less than Rs. 3 crores.

After Dhaakad’s MEGA debacle, Kangana Ranaut starrer finds NO takers on OTT and satellite

And now it has come to light that Dhaakad will not even earn much from the sale of satellite and digital rights. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Usually, these rights are sold before the release. The revenue earned by selling the film to a streaming giant and television channel often helps the producers to make a profit. In case of Dhaakad, the makers had not sold the rights before release in the hope of a better deal. That's why, there was no mention of the OTT and the satellite partner in the opening slate of the film, as is the norm nowadays."

The source continued, "After the way Dhaakad flopped miserably at the ticket windows, the producers can't expect to be paid a handsome sum for the OTT and satellite rights. Also, word has already spread that the film is poorly made. Not to forget, it's an adult film and will have to be re-certified for TV premiere, and it’s an added process."

Dhaakad was distributed by Zee Studios theatrically. There was buzz in the market that Zee’s verticals, Zee5 and Zee Cinema, will buy the rights. However, the source claimed, "Zee5 is not the OTT partner on the film. The makers are trying to sell the rights to Amazon Prime Video. A clearer picture will emerge in a few days."

An industry insider however said, “Zee might still come on board for the TV and digital premiere. It’s a wait-and-watch situation.”

Nevertheless, the producers of Dhaakad will now have to settle for a lesser price for the rights. The source signed off by saying, "Dhaakad was made at a budget of nearly Rs. 80-90 crores. The losses for the producers would be unimaginable."

