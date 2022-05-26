Shah Rukh Khan made one of the rare appearances on Tuesday at a brand event in Delhi. After the Eid celebration at Baba Siddique's party, the actor made his first appearance at this event. At the event, the superstar was at his humourous best as he spoke to the audience who attended the event. He revealed that he is a fan of the brand and went on to list the number of televisions he owns

.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he has spent Rs. 30-40 lakh on 11-12 televisions at his house

“I have one TV in the bedroom, I have one in the living room, I have another one in my little son AbRam's room, I have one in Aryan's room, I have one in my daughter's room. Recently, some other redundant television got spoilt in the gym, I only wait for the days when the old televisions get busted so I can quickly go an buy an LG," said Shah Rukh Khan.

“The cost of each television is about a lakh, lakh-and-a-half. By that calculation, I've spent about ₹30-40 lakh on televisions,” he added.



The video of Khan speaking about the amount he has spent on television quickly went viral with Twitterati having some interesting reactions. “#ShahRukhKhan @iamsrk has TVs worth 30-40 lakhs in his home. I feel poor now.!” a user commented. “Itne ka toh humara poora ghar hoga," a user wrote while another fan said, "King for a reason." Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan live in Mumbai's residence Mannat which is opposite the scenic beauty of Bandstand. They live along with their three kids - Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan says he is not allowed to ‘disrupt’ the design of his house Mannat due to Gauri Khan

