The annual 30 under 30 lists have often featured Indian celebrities who have managed to break the mold and make a name, irrespective of the medium assorted with. From Bollywood superstar actresses to social media influencers and celebrities who have marked their presence, the list celebrates the achievements of these personas that have become trendsetters and won hearts and fans over a short period of time. While actresses like Ayesha Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Helly Shah, Asim Riaz, Debattama Saha, have been a part of the list before, names of popular star Tejasswi Prakash, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod, and internet sensation Faisal Shaikh have been added to the list.

In the 30 under 30 list this year, the latest achievements of these celebs is what have garnered them a special place in the list. Tejasswi Prakash, who is also known for her off screen romance with Karan Kundrra, is not only famous among #TejRan fans but she also managed to create a carve a niche for herself with the popularity of Naagin 7 in which she played a double role.

On the other hand, Faisal Shaikh, took his internet popularity way further by becoming a reality show celebrity, not on OTT but on Television. While he has already explored the OTT space, he became a participant of the Indian version of Fear Factor, Khatron Ke Khiladi as well as the celebrity dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa that only added to his massive fan following.

The list also includes Pranali Rathod, who started off with smaller shows, and suddenly shot to fame for playing Akshara Goenka Birla in the longest running television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress’ chemistry with Harshad Chopda is much loved and it is important to note that she is playing the lead in one of the highest TRP-rated shows of national television.

Talking about the rest of the names in the list, Ayesha Singh continues to be a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which has been adding to her popularity, along with Asim Riaz continues to garner a massive fan following on social media. Coming to the other achievements, Helly Shah managed to make her presence felt at Cannes last year, Debattama Saha is making her Bollywood debut with Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan has taken her fame to the next level with Bigg Boss 16.

