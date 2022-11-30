As the International Film Festival of India, which was held in Goa, closed, it started trending on various social media platforms. But, not for a good reason. For the unversed, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who was also the jury head at the event, criticised the screening of The Kashmir Files while calling it a “propaganda, vulgar” movie. While Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi slammed Lapid’s remark a day after the event, now director Vivek Agnihotri has also broken his silence on the matter. Apparently, he has announced that he will make The Kashmir Files: Unreported to let the people know the 'entire truth'.

The Kashmir Files row at IFFI: Vivek Agnihotri announces a follow-up film in response to Nadav Lapid’s remark

While speaking to Aaj Tak, the renowned director said, “I am determined now and I am making an announcement... We have many stories, anecdotes, truths from which we could have made 10 films instead of one. But we decided to make only one film. But now, I have decided that I will bring out the whole truth and its title will be The Kashmir Files: Unreported. Aur yeh main isi saal ke andar andar leke aunga, yeh maine aaj dridh nishchay karliya hai (I will bring it within this year, I am determined now).”

Adding further, he asserted, “I will let everyone know very soon whether Unreported will be in the form of a web series or documentary. I'll divulge the entire truth. Now this subject is beyond art and is more about the reputation of this country. It is my moral responsibility that whatever information, proof I have with me and what all people have said, I bring them out and present it in front of people so they know the entire truth.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri)

Apart from his statement to the portal, he had also shared a video on his social media handle, in which he was heard saying, “I challenge all these urban Naxals and the legendary filmmaker who came from Israel, that if they can prove any single shot, event or dialogue is not completely true then I will quit filmmaking.”

