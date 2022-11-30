comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.11.2022 | 6:36 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Uunchai Drishyam 2 Bhediya An Action Hero Salaam Venky Cirkus
follow us on

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora lash out at report claiming she is pregnant; term it as “garbage news”

Bollywood News

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor loses calm on reports claiming that Malaika Arora is pregnant.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora always manage to make headlines, mostly for their adorable social media PDA. The reports of their marriage often go online. However, this time reports of Malaika Arora being pregnant were making rounds on the internet. While their fans are still bewildered by the speculations, Arjun Kapoor has broken his silence on the matter.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora lash out at report claiming she is pregnant; term it as “garbage news”

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora lash out at report claiming she is pregnant; term it as “garbage news”

Taking to his verified social media handle, Kapoor shared the screenshot of an article reporting Malika’s apparent pregnancy, while calling out the publication and the writer of the report. Lashing out at the same Arjun wrote, “This is the lowest you could have gone and you have done it by being casual, insensitive and absolutely unethical in carrying garbage news.”

He further added, “This journalist has been writing such pieces regularly and getting away with it because we tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread across media and become the truth. This is not done. Don't dare to play with our personal lives.” Minutes after Arjun slammed the report, Malaika re-shared the same on her Instagram story and added, “F****** Bulls***”.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora lash out at report claiming she is pregnant; term it as “garbage news”

For the unversed, Malaika and Arjun have been dating each other for almost four years now. Coming to their respective professional fronts, Malaika recently made a comeback in the entertainment industry with her special dance number, which will be featured in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer An Action Hero. Apart from this, she is all set to make her OTT debut with her upcoming show, titled Moving In with Malaika.

On the other hand, Arjun was last seen in John Abraham’s Ek Villain Returns. He has a bunch of projects in his kitty. In the past few months, he was shooting for one of his forthcoming projects in London, which will also star Bhumi Pednekar.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor confirms his film with Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar on Instagram

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bollywood Hungama is all set to host its…

After Porsche, Ram Kapoor is now a proud…

Maarrich director Dhruv Lather calls Seven,…

Photos: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s…

Canadian rapper Kris Wu sentenced to 13…

EXCLUSIVE: Giorgia Andriani reveals the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification