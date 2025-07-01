While singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh continues to remain tight-lipped amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Sardaar Ji 3, veterans from the film industry remain divided over the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the film. The latest voice to join the debate is filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who has condemned veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah for supporting Diljit. Notably, Shah is set to collaborate with Dosanjh in Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming project.

Ashoke Pandit SLAMS Naseeruddin Shah for supporting Diljit Dosanjh amid Pakistani actress Hania Aamir row: “Reflects his frustration and restlessness”; veteran actor deletes post

In an interview with ANI, Ashoke Pandit stated, “We are not surprised or shocked by Naseeruddin Shah's response to Diljit Dosanjh’s entire episode. He calls us ‘Jumla Party’ and ‘goons.’ A respected, educated, versatile actor like him resorting to such language reflects his frustration and restlessness.”

He further responded to Shah’s remarks about Diljit not being responsible for the casting, saying, “I would like to remind Naseeruddin Shah that Diljit is an actor. He could have chosen to refuse working with Pakistani actors.”

Pandit continued, “It's unfortunate that I, on behalf of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), have to explain the real situation between India and Pakistan to someone like him. For the last 50 years, Pakistan has been attacking India—through acts of terrorism, violence, and bloodshed. From Pahalgam to Pulwama, from Uri to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks—Pakistan has been responsible. It is, undeniably, a terror state.”

He concluded with a firm statement: “Let me tell you, Naseer sahab, we have taken a decision to issue a non-cooperation notice against Diljit, and it has already been implemented.”

For context, Naseeruddin Shah had earlier posted a now-deleted note on Facebook in which he wrote: “I STAND FIRMLY WITH DILJIT. The dirty tricks department of the Jumla Party has been awaiting a chance to attack him—and they think they’ve finally got it. He wasn’t responsible for the casting of the film; the director was. But since no one knows who the director is, and Diljit is globally known, they’re targeting him. He agreed to the casting because his mind isn’t poisoned. These goons want to end any personal interaction between Indians and Pakistanis. I have close relatives and dear friends there, and no one can stop me from meeting or sending love to them whenever I feel like it. And to those who say, ‘Go to Pakistan,’ I say: ‘GO TO KAILASA.’”

