It’s been two years since fans saw Ranveer Singh in a full-fledged role on the big screen. He was last seen in 2023’s release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahanii, followed by reprising his role as Simmba for Singham Again. However, it appears the actor is gearing up for something major. As readers may already know, Ranveer is currently occupied with Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. Now, fresh buzz suggests he may be working on yet another big project.

EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh is shooting for large-scale project at Mehboob Studio

A well-placed industry source informed Bollywood Hungama that Ranveer is shooting for something “really special at Mehboob Studio” in Mumbai. While the source didn’t disclose any further details, they hinted that it’s a large-scale project being kept strictly under wraps. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement.

As of now, Ranveer is busy with the shoot of Dhurandhar, a spy drama featuring an ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and R. Madhavan. In addition to this, he is also confirmed to headline Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar. These two projects are officially on his slate. Meanwhile, Ranveer continues to make headlines for being potentially involved in the much-anticipated Shaktimaan film adaptation, though no official confirmation has been made.

Adding to the speculation, a recent Mid-Day report hinted at a possible collaboration between Ranveer and producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, where the actor might star in a film set in the studio’s horror-comedy universe. However, once again, there has been no confirmation or denial from either party.

