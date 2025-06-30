One of the most or arguably the most awaited films of Indian cinema, Ramayana, is more than a year away from release. However, the excitement is tremendous for it as it will tell a story that resonates deeply with Indians. Moreover, its casting has also grabbed eyeballs and further enhanced curiosity. Since a long time, there have been reports that the teaser will be released. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the unveiling of the promo is finally happening in just a few days.

CONFIRMED: First glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana to be FINALLY unveiled on July 3

The announcement promo will be launched with great fanfare on Thursday, July 3, at a multiplex in central Mumbai. As per the message sent by the publicity team to the media, the makers plan to exclusively unveil ‘Ramayana: The Introduction, the first official glimpse into the world of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana, a landmark cinematic event that sets the stage for one of the biggest films ever made’. However, there has been no information on whether the team and cast of the film will be present at this significant event.

There were speculations that the first glimpse of Ramayana will be unveiled at WAVES 2025, which was held between May 1-4, 2025. On May 5, a 2-minute 36-minute second-long title announcement video of the film was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a ‘U’ certificate. Then, on June 23, a 3-minute video was certified by the CBFC and it was also awarded a ‘U’ certificate.

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and KGF star Yash as Ravana. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal and Chhichhore fame.

At WAVES, Namit Malhotra of Prime Focus revealed that they attempt to take Ramayana to the farthest corners of the world using AI. He said, “We want to make it feel local to the world. With the use of some technology, we are attempting to localize the film in languages with performances. It means it should play in English with lip-sync; without subtitles or dubbed versions. In Spain, it should be in Spanish and in Japan, it should be in Japanese. This is possible because of technology.”

The first part of Ramayana releases in cinemas on Diwali 2026 while the second part will be out on Diwali 2027.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash won’t share much screen time together in Ramayana, here’s why

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.